Across a stone bridge from Grand-Rue is a replica Rodin bust of French writer Victor Hugo. In 1871 Hugo stayed for three months in the house facing this point, part of his 19-year exile from France. Those three months were long enough for him to get the Vianden castle architect fired for substandard reconstruction work. Along with Hugo's manuscripts and sketches, highlights of the house-turned-musem include stupendous castle views from its windows.