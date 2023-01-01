Grand-Rue’s most attractive section is around Place Victor Abens, where the town hall straddles a small spring. The Église des Trinitaires church was built in 1248 and reconstructed after a fire in 1498; behind it the pretty cloister that was once the heart of the monastery remains.

Both the stairway between Grand-Rue 58/60 (opposite the church) and the alley Montée du Beffroi (just west of Musée de la Ville de Vianden) take you towards an isolated 1603 belfry on a ridge outcrop. It’s closed to visitors, but there are beautiful views over the town and river.