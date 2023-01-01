St-Willibrord Basilica is part of the Abbaye d'Echternach complex. First raised around AD 700, it was rebuilt in 1862 but bombed to rubble during WWII, when much of the town was severely damaged. Nonetheless, Willibrord’s relics slept peacefully in the 8th-century crypt, and while the reconstructed basilica is a dark and sombre affair with 1950s stained-glass windows, the vaulted crypt still contains the highly venerated relics of St Willibrord in a stone coffin covered by an elaborate white-marble canopy.