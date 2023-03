Excavated during the creation of the reservoir lake, today a popular boating and recreation area, this Roman villa has sparse, over-neatened remains but was obviously an impressively large, peristyle set-up. Free 30-minute guided tours in English take place at 3pm on Sundays. Its ornamental garden is planted with medicinal species used during Roman times and has a grapevine-draped pergola. It's set in parkland 1km southwest of the town centre.