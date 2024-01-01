Dënzelt

Luxembourg

LoginSave

The most distinctive building on Echternach's delightful town square is this stone-fronted former law court. Its origins date back to the 14th century, though the arcade, statues and corner turrets that give it its current neo-Gothic appearance date from an 1895 rebuild. The interior is closed to the public.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Porta Nigra

    Porta Nigra

    10.64 MILES

    Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…

  • Konstantin Basilika

    Konstantin Basilika

    10.78 MILES

    Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …

  • Vianden Castle, Vianden, Diekirch, Luxembourg

    Château de Vianden

    12.92 MILES

    This château's extraordinary outline is the result of an almost-total 20th-century restoration after the original, built from the 11th to 14th centuries,…

  • Bock Casemates

    Bock Casemates

    18.83 MILES

    Beneath the Montée de Clausen, the clifftop site of Count Sigefroi’s once-mighty fort, the Bock Casemates are an atmospheric honeycomb of rock galleries…

  • Mudam Museum

    Mudam

    18.43 MILES

    Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…

  • Stunning view of the lower city along Alzette river and Le Chemin de la Corniche of the upper city, Luxembourg

    Chemin de la Corniche

    19.09 MILES

    Hailed as 'Europe's most beautiful balcony', this pedestrian promenade winds along the course of the 17th-century city ramparts with views across the…

  • Château de Clervaux

    Château de Clervaux

    24.11 MILES

    The standout attraction at Clervaux' reconstructed 12th-century castle is Edward Steichen's Unesco World Heritage-listed photography exhibition Family of…

View more attractions

Nearby Luxembourg attractions

1. St-Willibrord Basilica

0.06 MILES

St-Willibrord Basilica is part of the Abbaye d'Echternach complex. First raised around AD 700, it was rebuilt in 1862 but bombed to rubble during WWII,…

2. Abbaye d'Echternach

0.09 MILES

Just north of the basilica, 19th-century Benedictine abbey buildings spread towards the tree-lined banks of the Sûre. Most of the complex is now a school…

3. Villa Romaine

0.73 MILES

Excavated during the creation of the reservoir lake, today a popular boating and recreation area, this Roman villa has sparse, over-neatened remains but…

4. Ramborn Cider Company

5.53 MILES

Over 100 varieties of apples and pears are used by Ramborn to make its unique ciders and perries, found at cafes, bars and restaurants throughout…

5. Beaufort Castles

6.14 MILES

Beaufort's two castles sit across a wooded valley on the town's western edge. Built from sandstone on the site of a Roman camp, the five-storey medieval…

6. Château de Larochette

9.31 MILES

Towering above the village, Larochette's castle is accessed from the centre by steep paths or by a longer, gentler 2km road (start off towards Mersch then…

7. Römerbrücke

10.19 MILES

Spanning the Moselle, Germany's oldest bridge uses 2nd-century stone pilings (AD 144–152), built from black basalt from the Eifel mountains, which have…

8. Barbarathermen

10.37 MILES

Named for a former monastery on this site, these Roman baths were built in the 2nd century AD. Information panels line a walkway through the atmospheric…