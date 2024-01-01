The most distinctive building on Echternach's delightful town square is this stone-fronted former law court. Its origins date back to the 14th century, though the arcade, statues and corner turrets that give it its current neo-Gothic appearance date from an 1895 rebuild. The interior is closed to the public.
Dënzelt
Luxembourg
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.64 MILES
Trier's most famous landmark, this brooding 2nd-century Roman city gate – blackened by time, hence the name, which is Latin for ‘black gate’ – is a marvel…
10.78 MILES
Constructed around AD 310 as Constantine’s throne room, the brick-built basilica is now an austere Protestant church. With built-to-impress dimensions …
12.92 MILES
This château's extraordinary outline is the result of an almost-total 20th-century restoration after the original, built from the 11th to 14th centuries,…
Musée d'Histoire de la Ville de Luxembourg
19.03 MILES
Hidden within a series of 17th- to 19th-century houses, including a former ‘holiday home’ of the Bishop of Orval, the city's history museum is engrossing…
18.83 MILES
Beneath the Montée de Clausen, the clifftop site of Count Sigefroi’s once-mighty fort, the Bock Casemates are an atmospheric honeycomb of rock galleries…
18.43 MILES
Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…
19.09 MILES
Hailed as 'Europe's most beautiful balcony', this pedestrian promenade winds along the course of the 17th-century city ramparts with views across the…
24.11 MILES
The standout attraction at Clervaux' reconstructed 12th-century castle is Edward Steichen's Unesco World Heritage-listed photography exhibition Family of…
Nearby Luxembourg attractions
0.06 MILES
St-Willibrord Basilica is part of the Abbaye d'Echternach complex. First raised around AD 700, it was rebuilt in 1862 but bombed to rubble during WWII,…
0.09 MILES
Just north of the basilica, 19th-century Benedictine abbey buildings spread towards the tree-lined banks of the Sûre. Most of the complex is now a school…
0.73 MILES
Excavated during the creation of the reservoir lake, today a popular boating and recreation area, this Roman villa has sparse, over-neatened remains but…
5.53 MILES
Over 100 varieties of apples and pears are used by Ramborn to make its unique ciders and perries, found at cafes, bars and restaurants throughout…
6.14 MILES
Beaufort's two castles sit across a wooded valley on the town's western edge. Built from sandstone on the site of a Roman camp, the five-storey medieval…
9.31 MILES
Towering above the village, Larochette's castle is accessed from the centre by steep paths or by a longer, gentler 2km road (start off towards Mersch then…
10.19 MILES
Spanning the Moselle, Germany's oldest bridge uses 2nd-century stone pilings (AD 144–152), built from black basalt from the Eifel mountains, which have…
10.37 MILES
Named for a former monastery on this site, these Roman baths were built in the 2nd century AD. Information panels line a walkway through the atmospheric…