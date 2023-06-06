Luxembourg City

The last remaining Grand Duchy in the worldThe last remaining Grand Duchy in the world, Luxembourg both the name of the Capital City and this tiny country, bordered by Belgium, France and Germany. The country has the highest GPD per capita of any country in the world and retains it's beauty in it's UNESCO World Heritage listed old quarters.

Overview

Majestically set across the deep gorges of the Alzette and Pétrusse rivers, Luxembourg City is one of Europe's most scenic capitals. Its Unesco-listed Old Town is a warren of tunnels, nooks and crannies sheltering some outstanding museums, as well as lively drinking and dining scenes. The city is famed for its financial and EU centres, making weekends an ideal time to visit, as hotel prices drop dramatically.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Musée d'Histoire de la Ville de Luxembourg

    Hidden within a series of 17th- to 19th-century houses, including a former ‘holiday home’ of the Bishop of Orval, the city's history museum is engrossing…

  • Bock Casemates

    Bock Casemates

    Beneath the Montée de Clausen, the clifftop site of Count Sigefroi’s once-mighty fort, the Bock Casemates are an atmospheric honeycomb of rock galleries…

  • Mudam Museum

    Mudam

    Groundbreaking exhibitions of modern, installation and experiential art take place in this airy architectural icon designed by Pritzker-winning architect…

  • Stunning view of the lower city along Alzette river and Le Chemin de la Corniche of the upper city, Luxembourg

    Chemin de la Corniche

    Hailed as 'Europe's most beautiful balcony', this pedestrian promenade winds along the course of the 17th-century city ramparts with views across the…

  • Facade of Grand Ducal Palace (1545-1604), Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

    Palais Grand-Ducal

    Luxembourg's turreted palace was built in 1572 and has been greatly extended over the years. It now houses the Grand Duke’s office, with parliament using…

  • Abbaye de Neumünster

    Abbaye de Neumünster

    Dominating the Grund riverbank, this 17th-century Benedictine abbey has been transformed into a cultural centre. Around the cloister are bronze sculptures…

  • US Military Cemetery

    US Military Cemetery

    In a beautifully maintained graveyard 6km east of the city near the airport, lie 5075 US WWII war dead, including the general of the US Third Army George…

  • The National Museum of History and Art, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg: February 15, 2017 - This MNHA building was inaugurated in 2002; Shutterstock ID 580937212; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Luxembourg City POI

    MNHA

    Startlingly modern for its Old Town setting, the national art and history museum starts deep in an excavated rocky basement with exhibits of Neolithic…

