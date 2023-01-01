Palais Grand-Ducal

Luxembourg's turreted palace was built in 1572 and has been greatly extended over the years. It now houses the Grand Duke’s office, with parliament using its 1860 Chamber of Deputies. In summer the palace opens for 50-minute guided tours (English available), mostly concentrating on family history. From the medieval-Gothic dining room, the palace’s interior style morphs into sumptuous gilded romanticism upstairs. Tours must be prebooked online or via Luxembourg City Tourist Office, where you're required to pick up your ticket.