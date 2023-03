Originally installed on Place de la Constitution in 1923 by Luxembourg sculptor Claus Cito, this 21m-high grantie obelisk topped by a wreath-bearing golden maiden commemorates Luxembourg’s WWI dead. During the Nazi Occupation in WWII, it was dismantled and partly salvaged. The Gëlle Fra maiden remained missing until 1980, when she was discovered hidden beneath the main stand of the national football stadium Stade Josy Barthel.