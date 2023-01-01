Abbaye de Neumünster

Dominating the Grund riverbank, this 17th-century Benedictine abbey has been transformed into a cultural centre. Around the cloister are bronze sculptures by local artist Lucien Wercollier, who in 1942 refused to create Aryan artworks and was imprisoned by the Nazis in this building. Several other exhibition spaces surround a central atrium and a large river-facing courtyard, a venue for outdoor performances. Prices vary depending on the exhibition or event. The brasserie opens to a table-lined terrace.