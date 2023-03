In a beautifully maintained graveyard 6km east of the city near the airport, lie 5075 US WWII war dead, including the general of the US Third Army George Patton, who played a key role in Luxembourg's 1944 liberation. It's a humbling sight, with long rows of white crosses and Stars of David. At the entrance, a white-stone chapel has a stained-glass window with the insignia of US commands that operated in Luxembourg. You'll need your own wheels or a taxi.