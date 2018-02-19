Welcome to Monaco
Despite its prodigious wealth, Monaco itself is a long way from the prettiest town on the French Riviera: it's basically an ode to concrete and glass, dominated by high-rise hotels and apartment blocks that rise into the hills like ranks of dominos, not to mention an utterly bewildering street layout that seems solely designed to confound lowly pedestrians.
It's a rather different story on the rocky outcrop known as Le Rocher, which juts out on the south side of the port and is home to the royal palace, as well as a rather charming little old town which feels a world away from Monte Carlo's skyscrapers and super yachts.
Monaco and Eze Small-Group Day Trip from Nice
After complimentary pickup from your Nice hotel, your small-group day trip to Eze and Monaco will begin with a scenic drive along the Mediterranean coast. Stop to see the panoramic views over Nice before visiting the medieval village of Eze, perched up high with craft shops and breathtaking views. While in Eze, you'll take a guided tour of a traditional perfumery.You’ll then leave France and cross the border into Monaco, where your visit to the Old Town of Monte Carlo includes free time to see the palace (open April to October), the changing of the guard, the cathedral and the Cousteau Oceanographic Museum (additional cost).Continue your tour of Monte Carlo with a lap on the famous roads used for the Formula One Grand Prix. You will then have free time at Casino Square to do some luxury shopping, see the stunning gardens and mega-yachts in the harbor or simply watch beautiful people at play in their favorite haunt.You'll then take a drive along the spectacular coastline of the Lower Corniche between Nice and Monaco, past tranquil villages, modern marinas and the Villefranche bay and citadel, as you return to your hotel in Nice.Your minivan is limited to just eight people, ensuring you receive personalized service from your English-speaking guide.
French Riviera Small Group Day Trip from Nice
The French Riviera is well-known for its chic, picturesque coastal towns, where celebrities often roam the streets and hang out on yachts. See the most famous towns on this small-group day trip from Nice. With your minivan transportation taken care of, you can sit back, enjoy the gorgeous drive and visit these towns stress-free. Minivans hold a maximum of eight passengers, so you’ll received personalized attention from your English-speaking guide. This small-group tour is the perfect way to see all the French Riviera towns in one day, along with that spectacular coastal drive along the Mediterranean.The tour starts with a visit in Eze where you’ll admire the medieval village and see the Fragonard perfumery. You’ll then cross the border into Monaco, where you’ll travel to the town of Monte Carlo to see the cathedral, the royal palace (open only from April to October), Old Town, the casino and the Grand Prix circuit. In Cannes, you’ll see the expensive boutiques that line Boulevard de la Croisette and stop outside the Film Festival Palace with its celebrity hand-prints. To finish you’ll pass through Juan-les-Pins to Antibes where you’ll see Old Town and the mega-yachts of Billionaire’s Quay, before ending your tour back in Nice.
Monaco and Eze Small Group Half-Day Trip from Nice
Your small-group half-day trip to Eze and Monaco starts with complimentary pickup from your Nice hotel and a scenic drive along the Mediterranean Sea. Stop along the way to see the panoramic vista over Nice before visiting the medieval village of Eze, sitting high above the sea with craft shops and breathtaking views. While in Eze, you'll take a guided tour of a traditional perfumery.You’ll then leave France and cross the border into Monaco. You’ll have free time to visit Monte Carlo’s Old Town, royal palace (open April to October), the changing of the guard, the cathedral and the Cousteau Oceanographic Museum (additional cost).Continue your tour of Monte Carlo with a lap on the famous streets used for the Formula One Grand Prix. You’ll also have time at Casino Square to do some designer shopping, see the beautiful gardens and mega-yachts in the sparkling harbor or simply watch beautiful people at play in one of their favorite getaway destinations.Then it’s back in the minivan for the return journey to Nice along the spectacular coastline of the Lower Corniche, between Monaco and Nice. You’ll travel past picturesque villages, buzzing marinas and the bay and citadel in the town of Villefranche.Your minivan is limited to only eight passengers, ensuring you receive personalized attention from your English-speaking guide.
French Riviera Day Trip from Nice
Your driver will come to pick up you from your hotel or you chosen place in Nice between 8:40 and 9am. You will begin the adventure when you will stop on the "Moyenne Corniche" for 15 minutes to enjoy the panoramic view for the Villefranche-sur-mer and Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.Then, your Driver-Guide will take you to visit to the medieval village of Eze, you will admire the splendid panorama and discover the secrets of perfume with a free guided visit to the Fragonard perfume factory. (Optional visit)Continue the trip by a visit to the unforgettable Principality of Monaco where you will have the time to see the old town, the cathedral, the palace and the changing of the guards. Then drive along the Formula 1 track to the luxurious Monte-Carlo Place with its famous Casino and high-end boutiques. You will have a free time to enjoy your lunch, before going to your next destination.Around 1pm, your driver-guide will join you to go to Antibes. This tourist-oriented city combines nautical traditions and pleasures. You will visit the old town, the largest business and pleasure marina of Europe and the port of billionaires.Your next stop will be the famous city of the stars - Cannes. Explore the Beverly Hills of France, and walk along the famous Croisette, enjoy the luxury hotels, restaurants and shops. Most importantly, you will step foot on the famous film festival red carpet, just like Hollywood stars.The last destination will be Saint-Paul-De-Vence. A marvel at the 'jewel of Provence', where so many painters and artists have been. As you walk the streets of this medieval-walled village, you can sense the centuries of history and artistic creativity. It’s a unique place that will be unforgettable. At the end of the journey, and after 9 hours of sightseeing, you will retun to Nice city and your driver-guide will drop off you at your hotel or accomodation in Nice.
Cruise to Monaco
Head to Nice Harbor in the morning to board your ferry. Relax as you cruise from Nice along the stunning French Riviera, arriving in the principality of Monaco — the second-smallest country in the world, behind the Vatican — about 45 minutes later. The Port of Monaco offers a grand and unforgettable panorama: luxury yachts bobbing in the harbor, palaces clinging to a rocky outcrop overlooking the Mediterranean, and a mix of ancient and ultra-modern architecture in the lively city center.The whole day is yours to spend as you please. There is no guide, so you can enjoy the flexibility to create your own itinerary and explore at your own pace. Soak up Monaco’s glamor and extravagance as you stroll around the harbor and wander down streets lined with buzzing cafes and chic boutiques. Then make your way to Monaco’s famous attractions. Get a glimpse into royal life at the Prince’s Palace (Palais du Prince) or watch the dramatic poker-faced gamble in the grand marble-and-gold Casino of Monte Carlo. Nature lovers can visit the cliff-top Oceanographic Museum (Musée Océanographique de Monaco) for a glimpse at the sea creatures of the Mediterranean. Visit the rooftop terrace for sweeping views of Monaco and the sea beyond. Head to the Exotic Garden (Jardin Exotique) to see the world’s largest succulent and cactus collection and tour the prehistoric underground caves (Grottes de l’Observatoire). Back above ground, rub shoulders with locals at Monaco’s only microbrewery, the Brasserie de Monaco, where you can enjoy craft ales and lagers with tasty antipasti plates (happy hour usually starts at 5pm). At the end of your day in Monaco, board the ferry and cruise 45 minutes along the coast back to Nice.
Monaco and Eze French Rivieria Tour from Cannes
Dock at port in the Mediterranean coastal city of Cannes, where your guide will be waiting for you at the cruise terminal to take you on your half-day shore excursion. You'll get a taste of two sides of the French Riviera by visiting Eze, a medieval hilltop village, and Monaco, the land of the rich and famous — and the second-smallest country in the world!Take in beautiful views of the Mediterranean as you ride by 8-passenger minivan to Eze, located about an hour up the coast. The village sits on the Middle Corniche road between Nice and Monaco, at an altitude of 1,400 feet (427 meters), and boasts breathtaking views over the Côte d'Azur.Begin your visit with a guided tour. Wander the ancient cobblestone streets past traditional artisan shops while learning about Eze's history. Head to the Fragonard perfumery to discover some of the secrets of French perfume-making and see how this prestigious brand creates their enticing fragrances.Continue along the Middle Corniche through the village of La Turbie, fondly termed the 'Terrace of Monaco.' Marvel at the imposing Roman monument there, known as the Trophy of the Alps (Trophée des Alpes). Then cross the border into the glitzy and glamorous principality of Monaco.Morning tour-goes will attend the Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Prince’s Palace (Palais Princier), taking place just before noon. Your next stop is Monaco Cathedral, where Prince Rainier and Princess Grace are laid to rest. Hear of the church's history as you marvel at its impressive Roman-Byzantine architecture.Take a spin along part of circuit used in Monaco’s famous Formula One Grand Prix, which attracts thousands of race fans from around the world for its annual race. Explore Casino Square in Monte Carlo, a favorite spot among Monaco's jet-setters and high rollers.At the end of your tour of Monaco, sit back and relax on the coastal drive back to Cannes, where your half-day shore excursion ends.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Cannes port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.