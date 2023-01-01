Collection de Voitures Anciennes

Starting in the early 1950s, car-mad Prince Rainier amassed an impressive array of over 100 classic automobiles, which he opened to the public in 1993. His haul includes various Ferraris, Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Rolls-Royces and several F1 and rally cars, along with the Lexus which carried the current prince to his wedding in 2011. The museum itself is basically an exhibition hall, but will move to its new purpose-built home by the harbour when it's completed in 2020.