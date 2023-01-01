Musée Masséna

Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle époque building is another of the city’s iconic architectural landmarks. Built between 1898 and 1901 in grand neoclassical style with an Italianate twist, it’s now a fascinating museum dedicated to the history of the Riviera – taking in everything from holidaying monarchs to expat Americans, the boom of tourism and the enduring importance of Carnaval.

It was built by the Danish architect Hans-Georg Tersling (1857–1920), who was responsible for several other important buildings during the belle époque. The ground floor can still be used for official occasions, so the museum sometimes closes at short notice.