The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid for it in 1822. It runs for the whole 4km sweep of the Baie des Anges with a dedicated lane for cyclists and skaters; if you fancy joining them, you can rent skates, scooters and bikes from Roller Station.

A more unusual way to cruise along is an electric Segway from Mobilboard Nice; the same agency also rents out bikes.

Along the way, keep an eye out for a few of the promenade's landmarks, including the Hôtel Negresco, the art-deco Palais de la Méditerranée (1929) and Niçoise sculptor Sabine Géraudie’s giant iron sculpture La Chaise de SAB (2014), which pays homage to the city’s famous blue-and-white beach chairs.

In 2015 the city of Nice submitted the Promenade des Anglais as a candidate for Unesco World Heritage status – the process can take up to 10 years to complete.