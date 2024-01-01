Promenade du Paillon

Nice

LoginSave

It’s hard to imagine that this beautifully landscaped park was once a bus station, a multistorey car park and an ill-loved square. Completed in October 2013, the park unfolds from the Théâtre National to place Masséna with a succession of green spaces, play areas and water features, and is now a favourite among Niçois for afternoon or evening strolls.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Restaurant in le Vieux Nice.

    Vieux Nice

    0.22 MILES

    Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

  • NICE, FRANCE, on JANUARY 9, 2017. Promenade des Anglais - the main embankment of the city, one of the most beautiful in the world, stretches along the sea and the beach. Aerial view from Shatto's hill; Shutterstock ID 613405820; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Promenade des Anglais

    0.84 MILES

    The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    10.31 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    8.17 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    7.83 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Chapel of the Rosary, designed by Henri Matisse, in Vence.

    Chapelle du Rosaire

    8.39 MILES

    An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…

  • Colline du Château

    Colline du Château

    0.37 MILES

    For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…

  • Musée Masséna

    Musée Masséna

    0.85 MILES

    Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…

View more attractions

Nearby Nice attractions

2. Palais Lascaris

0.1 MILES

Baroque Palais Lascaris is a 17th-century mansion housing a frescoed orgy of Flemish tapestries, faience and gloomy religious paintings, along with a…

4. Cours Saleya Markets

0.2 MILES

Split between its beautiful flower market and rightly famous food market. On Mondays, flowers and food make way for a flea market.

5. Vieux Nice

0.22 MILES

Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

7. Plage Publique des Ponchettes

0.26 MILES

Right opposite Vieux Nice, this is generally the busiest beach of all, with oiled bodies either baking in the sun or punching a ball on the beach…

8. Place Garibaldi

0.29 MILES

Named for Nice-born Italian nationalist and military hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, this grand square was a military parade ground at the time of its creation…