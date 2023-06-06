Monaco

Old town and Prince Palace in Monaco.

Squeezed into just 200 hectares, Monaco might be the world’s second-smallest country (only the Vatican is smaller), but what it lacks in size it makes up for in attitude. A magnet for high-rollers and hedonists since the early 20th century, it's also home to the annual Formula One Grand Prix.

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    Monaco

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    Monaco

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

    Jardin Exotique

    Monaco

    Home to the world’s largest succulent and cactus collection, from small echinocereus to 10m-tall African candelabras, the gardens tumble down the slopes…

    Le Rocher

    Monaco

    Monaco Ville, also called Le Rocher, is the only part of Monaco to have retained its original old town, complete with small, windy medieval lanes. The old…

    Palais Princier de Monaco

    Monaco

    Built as a fortress atop Le Rocher in the 13th century, this palace is the private residence of the Grimaldi family. It is protected by the blue-helmeted,…

    Collection de Voitures Anciennes

    Monaco

    Starting in the early 1950s, car-mad Prince Rainier amassed an impressive array of over 100 classic automobiles, which he opened to the public in 1993…

    Crique Ciappaira

    Monaco

    This minuscule, hidden cove at the foot of Le Rocher is reached by a steep staircase near the Parking des Pêcheurs. Tucked up against steep cliffs and a…

With a lavish royal palace, a famous casino and a harbor gleaming with luxury yachts, Monaco is the embodiment of glamor. Here are the top things to do.

Latest stories from Monaco

Activities

The 8 best things to do in Monaco

Mar 26, 2025 • 8 min read

