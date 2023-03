This minuscule, hidden cove at the foot of Le Rocher is reached by a steep staircase near the Parking des Pêcheurs. Tucked up against steep cliffs and a stone retaining wall, the shingle beach here is only about 20m long, but there's enough space to lay a towel and take a dip in the Med, and it's a rare pleasure to find a place so secluded in Monaco. Don't attempt the descent during stormy weather, when conditions can become treacherous.