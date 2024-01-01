Musée des Timbres et des Monnaies

Monaco

This one-room museum traces the history of stamps and coins minted in Monaco. The stamp collection, spanning many decades, is especially fun, with images of everyone from Dante to Grace Kelly and everything from circus animals to 1950s movies. The attached boutique offers a wide variety of stamps for sale.

