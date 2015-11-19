Lake Bled, Postojna Cave, Predjama Castle Tour from Ljubljana

Start your small-group tour with a pickup from your central Ljubljana hotel, and depart for Lake Bled in Slovenia’s Julian Alps, in an air-conditioned minivan.During your roughly 1-hour journey, admire rural Slovenia and listen as your guide describes the glacier-formed lake and the legends that surround Bled Island, the church-topped islet in its center.On arrival, drink in the views of the lake and towering mountains, and gaze up at medieval Bled Castle, the fortress perched high on a cliff above the water.Then, ride a two-oared pletna to the island and enjoy free time to explore, visit the Church of the Assumption of Mary (own expense) or sample some scrumptious potica at the island cafe.Next, drive up to Bled Castle and delve inside the red-turreted fortress. Absorb the bird's-eye views of the lakes from the walls and visit the museum to chart the castle’s story from its roots in the 11th century.Return to the lakeside for free time to walk around, and if you wish, sample a local speciality, kremšnita vanilla cream cake (own expense). Then, after a break for lunch (own expense), travel onward to your next stop, Predjama Castle.Marvel at this remarkable cliffside castle and hear how it was extended through the centuries after being built in 1202. Then, either choose to explore its stairways and chambers on your own or with a guide.Lastly, continue to nearby Postojna Cave, Slovenia’s most-visited tourist attraction. Ride the mini-train into the depths of this 13-mile (21-km) subterranean network and then follow a guide through its eerie caverns. Ogle the bizarre stalactites, stalagmites and rock formations and hear tales of how the caves were created and the rare amphibians that live in its underground rivers — the blind salamanders known as 'human fish.'Then, return to your minivan and end your tour in Ljubljana, with a drop-off at your hotel.