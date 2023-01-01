Žale Cemetery

This cemetery, some 2km northeast of Tabor, is Ljubljana’s answer to Père Lachaise in Paris or London's Highgate. It is 'home’ to a number of distinguished Slovenes, including Jože Plečnik, but is best known for the ornamental gates, chapels and colonnades at the complex's entrance designed by Plečnik himself in 1940. There are also the graves of Austrian, Italian and German soldiers from both world wars and a small Jewish section.

Plečnik's modest grave marker is located in the main part of the cemetery, area A, in section 6. To find it, walk past the yellow church at the front of the cemetery, and turn left at the end of the first section.