National & University Library

Top choice in Ljubljana

Overhead of main Reading Room at National University Library.

This library is architect Jože Plečnik’s masterpiece, completed in 1941. To appreciate this great man’s philosophy, enter through the main door (note the horse-head doorknobs) on Turjaška ulica – you’ll find yourself in near darkness, entombed in black marble. As you ascend the steps, you’ll emerge into a colonnade suffused with light – the light of knowledge, according to the architect’s plans.

The Main Reading Room (Velika Čitalnica), open to nonstudents only by group tour (adult/child €5/3) in July and August, has huge glass walls and some stunning lamps, also designed by Plečnik.

Suggest an Edit