South of Cobblers' Bridge, this was a walled settlement of fisherfolk outside the town administration in the Middle Ages. Remnants include the very narrow street to the north called Židovska ulica and its offshoot Židovska steza (Jewish Lane), once the site of a medieval synagogue. Breg, the city’s port when the Ljubljanica River was still navigable commercially this far inland, runs south from the square and is entirely pedestrianised.