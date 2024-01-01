Hercules Fountain
Ljubljana
23.36 MILES
The jaw-dropping Postojna Cave system, a series of caverns, halls and passages some 24km long and two million years old, was hollowed out by the Pivka…
0.17 MILES
Crowning a 375m-high hill east of the Old Town, this castle is an architectural mishmash, with most of it dating from the early 16th century when it was…
24.28 MILES
Predjama Castle, 9km from Postojna, is one of Europe's most dramatic castles. It teaches a clear lesson: if you want to build an impregnable fortification…
12.67 MILES
The town's premier sight is the commanding Loka castle, overlooking the settlement from a grassy hill west of Mestni trg. It dates from the 13th century…
29.6 MILES
Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…
25.77 MILES
More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…
25.79 MILES
Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…
29.57 MILES
Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…
Nearby Ljubljana attractions
0.03 MILES
Cutting-edge contemporary art gallery with a studenty vibe in the heart of the Old Town.
0.04 MILES
The five medieval houses at Nos 7 to 15 of this square have narrow side passages (some with doors) where rubbish was once deposited so that it could be…
0.05 MILES
The Church of St James, built in 1615, houses Italian sculptor Francesco Robba's main altar (1732), though far more interesting is the one in the church's…
0.06 MILES
Lined with 19th-century wooden shopfronts, quiet courtyards and cobblestone passageways, this is the heart of the Old Town. From behind the medieval…
0.07 MILES
Between Stari trg Nos 11 and 15, the lovely rococo Schweiger House is easily recognisable for its large Atlas supporting an upper balcony. The figure has…
0.1 MILES
Built in 1672, this church was dedicated to the patron saint of fires after a serious blaze destroyed much of the Old Town. Architect Jože Plečnik was…
0.11 MILES
South of Cobblers' Bridge, this was a walled settlement of fisherfolk outside the town administration in the Middle Ages. Remnants include the very narrow…
0.13 MILES
The excellent city museum, established in 1935, focuses on Ljubljana’s history, culture and politics via imaginative multimedia and interactive displays…