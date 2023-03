Between Stari trg Nos 11 and 15, the lovely rococo Schweiger House is easily recognisable for its large Atlas supporting an upper balcony. The figure has his finger raised to his lips, asking passers-by to be quiet (the owner’s name means ‘Silent One’ in German). The address is 11a (instead of 13) perhaps because in this part of the world, bordellos were traditionally located at house No 13 of a street.