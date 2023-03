The five medieval houses at Nos 7 to 15 of this square have narrow side passages (some with doors) where rubbish was once deposited so that it could be washed down into the river. Look for the Church of St Florian, built in 1672 and renovated in the 1930s by local architect Jože Plečnik. From here, Ulica na Grad is an easy way to reach the castle.