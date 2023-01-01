City Museum of Ljubljana

The excellent city museum, established in 1935, focuses on Ljubljana’s history, culture and politics via imaginative multimedia and interactive displays. The reconstructed street that once linked the eastern gates of the Roman colony of Emona (today’s Ljubljana) to the Ljubljanica River, and the collection of well-preserved classical artefacts in the basement treasury, are worth a visit in themselves. So too are the models of buildings that the celebrated architect Jože Plečnik never got around to erecting.