Welcome to Procida
If you have the time, Procida is an ideal place to explore on foot. The most compelling areas (and where you will also find most of the hotels, bars and restaurants) are Marina Grande, Marina Corricella and Marina di Chiaiolella. Beaches are not plentiful here, apart from the Lido di Procida, where, aside from August, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding some towel space.
Capri and Blue Grotto Private Tour from Naples or Sorrento
An expert private guide will meet you at the port of Sorrento or Naples in the morning, then take a comfortable jetfoil to reach the island. This bustling port is Capri’s main point of entry, and you’ll see all manner of seafaring crafts moored at the pier. This is where tourists seek information, board vans and the funicular (cable car) to Anacapri, and the higher town. Weather permitting, take a boat to the world-renowned Blue Grotto, Grotta Azzurra. You will be able to look inside at the glowing blue wonder at 25 meters wide and 60 meters long. As the entrance is only about one meter high (39 inches), boaters that enter must lie down to pass. Your tour guide is an expert in traveling from sight to sight, and will find less-traveled roads and adventurous routes like the Mamma Mia Road. Cliffside with switchbacks, it won’t take long before you’ll know where it gets its name. Get your camera ready. When you reach Anacapri, you may take a 10-minute chairlift to Monte Solaro. Rising 589 meters above sea level, this is the peak vantage point of the island. From here you’ll see the Penninsula of Sorrento, Mt. Vesuvius, the Gulf of Naples, and the islands of Ischia and Procida. You’ll gaze down upon the Capri town center, the coastal headlands, vineyards and hillside villas that make up this oasis by the sea. La Piazzetta is next on our tour. Known locally as the Chiazza, this is the place to see and be seen. Do some window-shopping and stop by a café. Who knows, you may just see a movie star at the next table. The last stop is a botanical treasure called the Augustus Gardens. Once the home of Friedrich Alfred Krupp, 1900s industrialist, the estate grounds are open to the public. Here you’ll be thrilled to see the rock formations, or sea stacks, of the Faraglioni. They are stunning from this vantage point. After your fill of the wondrous view, feel free to do some exploring on your own. From Roman Emperors to stars of stage and screen, Capri has hosted VIPs for generations. Enjoy a guided tour when you are in Italy, for a day you’ll savor forever.
Naples Seaside Bike Tour
Initially we follow the promenade of Naples, touching the magical original nucleus of the city, Castel dell’ Ovo and its underlying village “Borgo Marinari”. Then head west on Via Caracciolo where you pedal along Naples promenade, once the beach serving the old fishing district of Naples, the folk neighbourhood of Mergellina and elegant Chiaia, now a popular spot for a walk or a bar crawl.A light, steady climb takes us on Posillipo hill, a panoramic oasis so close and yet far from the city, dear to poets and nobles, with its villas overlooking the sea, the bold road that bypasses caves and gullies and crosses with the winding down that lead the former agricultural villages of the hill, to the green sea sailed by the fishing boats.As final reward of our pedalling, we reach the Virgilian Park, which dominates the top of the hill, a very popular place among the Neapolitans for its green and especially the superb view of the Bay of Naples with Vesuvius and the islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida.
Sunset aperitif in Procida with a local
Procida is the smallest island in the beautiful Campanian Archipelago. It is a wonderful place that has volcanic origin and a crystal blue sea. The particular narrow streets and churches makes it a dreamy island. Enjoy a special aperitif with a local and discover this amazing island. Enter the home of your friendly host, Marco, located in one of the most charming districts of the city. He has prepared for you a delicious aperitif with genuine and homemade products. Learn all about Italian cuisine while tasting delicious local food and wine. You will enjoy different types of finger food, made with Procida's lemon from Marco's garden. Enjoy a glass of homemade white wine and the beautiful view of the sunset. Meet new friends and learn about Italian culture. Don't miss this unique experience in Procida!
Private South Tyrrhenian Sea 7 Days SuperVipYacht Cruise from Rome
7 Days Route:Start from Rome Port with Ferretti 780 yachtand could touch the following Ports: Palmarola island Ponza island Ventotene island Ischia island (*) Napoli (*) Capri island (*) Amalfi Positano (*) Sorrento (*) (*) = where is possible to spend the night/s in the Best Hotels (Rates not included). 7 days Route:1° day:- Pickup from Fiumicino Airport or your accommodation in Rome and private transfer to Port of Rome (with possible extra night in hotel) Suggested Hotel: La Posta Vecchia 5* (example rates: Suite seaview about 1700 Euro x night)- welcome on board- departure to reach Ponza island (night on board or extra night in hotel)Suggested Hotel: Grand Hotel Santa Domitilla 4* (example rates: Suite about 500 Euro x night) 2° day:- from Ponza island to Palmarola island- from Palmarola island to Ventotene island- from Ventotene island to Ischia island (night on board or extra night in hotel)Suggested Hotel: Albergo della Regina Isabella 5*L (example rates: Suite seaview about 1100 Euro x night) 3° day:- from Ischia island to Procida island- from Procida island to Naples (night on board or extra night in hotel)Suggested Hotel: Grand Hotel Vesuvio 5*L (example rates: Classic Double Roome seaview about 600 Euro x night) 4° day:- from Naples to Sorrento 4° day:- from Naples to Sorrento (Chef Class at DON ALFONSO Relais & Chateaux and 2 Michelin Stars Cooking and night in Hotel BELLEVUE SYRENE) with private transfers in limo 5° day:- from Sorrento to Positano and Amalfi- from Amalfi to Capri island (night on board or extra night in hotel) Suggested Hotel: Punta Tragara 5*L (example rates: Classic Double Roome seaview about 1200 Euro x night) 6° day: - enjoy Capri island (night on board or extra night in hotel)Suggested Hotel: Punta Tragara 5*L (example rates: Classic Double Roome seaview about 1200 Euro x night) 7° day: - from Capri island return back to Rome in Helicopter (1 hour trip) (with possible extra night in hotel) Suggested Hotel: La Posta Vecchia 5* (example rates: Suite seaview about 1700 Euro x night)- from Rome Heliport private transfer to Fiumicino Airport or your accommodation in Rome The Tour can be modified and/or customized (even while on tour) to meet your complete satisfaction according with the weather/sea conditions.
Ischia and Procida boat tour from Sorrento
Pick-up from your hotel and transfer to the port of Piano di Sorrento. Departure to Procida. Along the way you will admire Nisida, the Campi Flegrei up to Capo Miseno.. Arrival to Procida and tour of the island by boat. There will be a couple of stops for swimming and snorkelling, and a relaxing break with snacks and drinks offered on board. Stop from 1 to 2 hours in Procida to visit the island by land. Departure to Ischia and tour of the island by boat. Along the way you will admire the Aragonese Castle,Maronti beach, the spa Cavascura, the oldest of the island, or alternatively the Bay of Sorgeto with its warm waters and mud bath. Stop from 1 to 2 hours to visit the island of Ischia by land. Departure from Ischia to Sorrento with limoncello tasting. Return to the port of Piano di Sorrento and transfer to your hotel.
6-Night Southern Italy Sailing Adventure
Your 6-night sailing adventure loops around the Bay of Naples, Amalfi Coast and island of Capri, and docks each night so that you can enjoy the nightlife, if you wish. Travel and sleep each night on board a comfortable yacht; it’s small and intimate with just five cabins and three shared bathrooms that are also used by the crew. If you're a single traveler, you may be required to share a room and double bed with another passenger of the same gender.The tour is a sailing adventure, so an emphasis is put on pitching in and helping the crew. No experience is necessary, just a desire to participate and help out with anything from clearing tables after meals to assisting out on deck. Breakfasts and simple lunches are included on board, but evening meals are taken in town at your own expense.Travel with a host and hear tips for places to visit in Ischia, Sorrento, Naples, Amalfi, Capri and Procida. While most of the tour involves free time in each destination, your host will help organize additional activities or excursions, should you wish.