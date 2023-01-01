One of Belfast's great Victorian landmarks is the Grand Opera House. Opened in 1895 and completely refurbished in the 1970s, it sustained severe IRA-bomb damage in 1991 and 1993. The interior has been restored to its original, over-the-top Victorian pomp, with swirling wood and plasterwork, fancy gilt-work in abundance and carved elephant heads framing the private boxes in the auditorium. Check the website for details of upcoming hour-long backstage tours, during which you'll see the inner-workings of the theatre.

The Opera House is set to close for most of 2020 for renovations, which will include a new visitor exhibition.