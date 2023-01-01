Grand Opera House

Top choice in Belfast

One of Belfast's great Victorian landmarks is the Grand Opera House. Opened in 1895 and completely refurbished in the 1970s, it sustained severe IRA-bomb damage in 1991 and 1993. The interior has been restored to its original, over-the-top Victorian pomp, with swirling wood and plasterwork, fancy gilt-work in abundance and carved elephant heads framing the private boxes in the auditorium. Check the website for details of upcoming hour-long backstage tours, during which you'll see the inner-workings of the theatre.

The Opera House is set to close for most of 2020 for renovations, which will include a new visitor exhibition.

