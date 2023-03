Catholic St Malachy's was built between 1841 and 1844 by Thomas Jackson and extensively renovated in the past decade. Its exterior resembles a Tudor castle complete with arrow slits and turrets, and the jewel-like interior's fan-vaulted ceiling replicates Westminster Abbey's Henry VII Chapel. In 1886 the largest bell in Northern Ireland was installed but swiftly removed when local distillers claimed its chimes were interfering with whiskey production.