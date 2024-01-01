The 1933 neoclassical Royal Courts of Justice were bombed by the IRA in 1990 but are now freed of the massive security screens that once concealed them.
Royal Courts of Justice
Belfast
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.92 MILES
The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was…
0.32 MILES
Belfast's classical Renaissance-style City Hall was built in fine, white Portland stone in 1906. Highlights of the free, 45-minute guided tour include the…
1.15 MILES
You could spend hours browsing this state-of-the-art museum, but if you're pressed for time don't miss the Armada Room, with artefacts retrieved from the…
0.51 MILES
There are not many historical monuments that you can enjoy while savouring a pint of Guinness, but the National Trust's Crown Liquor Saloon is one of them…
3.61 MILES
The view from the summit of Cave Hill (368m) takes in the whole sprawl of the city, the docks, Belfast Lough and the Mourne Mountains – on a clear day you…
1.11 MILES
The showpiece of Belfast's green oasis is Charles Lanyon's beautiful Palm House, built in 1839 and completed in 1852, with its birdcage dome, a…
1.17 MILES
Guided tours of Belfast's notorious Crumlin Road Gaol take you from the tunnel beneath Crumlin Rd, built in 1850 to convey prisoners from the courthouse…
13.25 MILES
The magnificent 18th-century Mount Stewart is one of Northern Ireland’s grandest stately homes. Entertaining tours tell the story of the house and its…
Nearby Belfast attractions
0.08 MILES
Ireland's oldest continually operating market was built in 1896. This Victorian beauty hosts a Friday variety market (flowers, produce, meat, fish,…
0.13 MILES
Housed in a barge moored on the River Lagan, this museum tells the story of Belfast's maritime and industrial history, bringing together old photographs,…
0.13 MILES
At the Victoria St entrance to the Victoria Square shopping mall is the yellow and white Jaffe Memorial Fountain. The gilded, cast iron structure and…
0.2 MILES
This bridge, not to be confused with the adjacent Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, was designed by Charles Lanyon. It was constructed in 1844 and widened in…
0.26 MILES
These narrow alleyways running between High St and Ann St were once bustling commercial and residential thoroughfares; Pottinger's Entry, for example, had…
0.28 MILES
Catholic St Malachy's was built between 1841 and 1844 by Thomas Jackson and extensively renovated in the past decade. Its exterior resembles a Tudor…
7. Albert Memorial Clock Tower
0.28 MILES
At the east end of High St is Belfast's very own leaning tower. Erected in 1865 in honour of Queen Victoria's dear departed husband, it is not as…
0.3 MILES
Completed in 1994, Lagan Weir has helped improve the water quality of the River Lagan – the city's former lifeblood – to such an extent that salmon, eels…