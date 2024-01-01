Royal Courts of Justice

Belfast

LoginSave

The 1933 neoclassical Royal Courts of Justice were bombed by the IRA in 1990 but are now freed of the massive security screens that once concealed them.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEB 9, 2014: The Titanic visitor attraction and a monument in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Opened in 2012, this is the Titanic sign in front of the entrance.

    Titanic Belfast

    0.92 MILES

    The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    0.32 MILES

    Belfast's classical Renaissance-style City Hall was built in fine, white Portland stone in 1906. Highlights of the free, 45-minute guided tour include the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 94834751 -

    Ulster Museum

    1.15 MILES

    You could spend hours browsing this state-of-the-art museum, but if you're pressed for time don't miss the Armada Room, with artefacts retrieved from the…

  • Interior of the Crown Liquor Saloon bar area which features ornate glass, tile and wooden decoration and furnishings, Belfast.

    Crown Liquor Saloon

    0.51 MILES

    There are not many historical monuments that you can enjoy while savouring a pint of Guinness, but the National Trust's Crown Liquor Saloon is one of them…

  • Downtown Belfast from Cave Hill, Northern Ireland

    Cave Hill Country Park

    3.61 MILES

    The view from the summit of Cave Hill (368m) takes in the whole sprawl of the city, the docks, Belfast Lough and the Mourne Mountains – on a clear day you…

  • 500px Photo ID: 122593437 - Palm House in the Belfast Botanic Gardens

    Botanic Gardens

    1.11 MILES

    The showpiece of Belfast's green oasis is Charles Lanyon's beautiful Palm House, built in 1839 and completed in 1852, with its birdcage dome, a…

  • BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 23: The Crumlin Road Gaol 23 April, 2017 at Belfast. The Crum was one of the most secure prison in Belfast until 1996, when it was closed.

    Crumlin Road Gaol

    1.17 MILES

    Guided tours of Belfast's notorious Crumlin Road Gaol take you from the tunnel beneath Crumlin Rd, built in 1850 to convey prisoners from the courthouse…

  • Mount Stewart

    Mount Stewart

    13.25 MILES

    The magnificent 18th-century Mount Stewart is one of Northern Ireland’s grandest stately homes. Entertaining tours tell the story of the house and its…

View more attractions

Nearby Belfast attractions

1. St George's Market

0.08 MILES

Ireland's oldest continually operating market was built in 1896. This Victorian beauty hosts a Friday variety market (flowers, produce, meat, fish,…

2. Belfast Barge

0.13 MILES

Housed in a barge moored on the River Lagan, this museum tells the story of Belfast's maritime and industrial history, bringing together old photographs,…

3. Jaffe Memorial Fountain

0.13 MILES

At the Victoria St entrance to the Victoria Square shopping mall is the yellow and white Jaffe Memorial Fountain. The gilded, cast iron structure and…

4. Queen's Bridge

0.2 MILES

This bridge, not to be confused with the adjacent Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, was designed by Charles Lanyon. It was constructed in 1844 and widened in…

5. Entries

0.26 MILES

These narrow alleyways running between High St and Ann St were once bustling commercial and residential thoroughfares; Pottinger's Entry, for example, had…

6. St Malachy's Church

0.28 MILES

Catholic St Malachy's was built between 1841 and 1844 by Thomas Jackson and extensively renovated in the past decade. Its exterior resembles a Tudor…

7. Albert Memorial Clock Tower

0.28 MILES

At the east end of High St is Belfast's very own leaning tower. Erected in 1865 in honour of Queen Victoria's dear departed husband, it is not as…

8. Lagan Weir

0.3 MILES

Completed in 1994, Lagan Weir has helped improve the water quality of the River Lagan – the city's former lifeblood – to such an extent that salmon, eels…