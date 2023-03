St George's Market

Ireland's oldest continually operating market was built in 1896. This Victorian beauty hosts a Friday variety market (flowers, produce, meat, fish, homewares and secondhand goods), a Saturday food and craft market (food stalls to look out for include Suki Tea, Ann's Pantry bakers and Hillstown Farm) and a Sunday market (food, local arts and crafts and live music).

A free shuttle bus links the market with Donegall Sq and Adelaide St every 20 minutes from 11am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday.

In early December, a two-day Christmas Fair and Market takes place here.