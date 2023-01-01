These narrow alleyways running between High St and Ann St were once bustling commercial and residential thoroughfares; Pottinger's Entry, for example, had 34 houses in 1822. Joy's Entry is named after Francis Joy, who founded the Belfast News Letter in 1737, the British Isles' first daily newspaper (it's still in business). Crown Entry is where the United Irishmen were founded in 1791 by Wolfe Tone in Peggy Barclay's tavern. On Wine Cellar Entry, White's Tavern is Belfast's oldest tavern.