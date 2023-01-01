The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was built, the museum is a state-of-the-art multimedia extravaganza that charts the history of Belfast and the creation of the world’s most famous ocean liner.

Take a ride through the shipyard, walk the decks, get to know the passengers and learn about the wreck.

Tickets and tours

Titanic Experience

The self-guided Titanic Experience tour lasts about an hour and extends over nine galleries. Cleverly designed exhibits enlivened by historical images, animated projections and soundtracks chart Belfast’s rise to turn-of-the-20th-century industrial superpower, followed by a high-tech ride through a noisy, smells-and-all recreation of the city’s shipyards.

Inside the Titanic tender SS Nomadic crew cabin, on display in Belfast's Titanic Quarter ©Francesco Ricciardi Exp/Shutterstock

You can explore every detail of the Titanic’s construction, from a computer ‘fly-through’ from keel to bridge, to replicas of the passenger accommodation. Perhaps most poignant are the few flickering images that constitute the only film footage of the ship in existence, as well as family letters, the final messages sent to nearby ships and the stories of survivors.

Tickets cost £19.50 per adult; £8.75 per child (aged 5 - 15); £15.50 per senior/student. Tickets include entry to the SS Nomadic. Saver tickets (adult/child £10/8) are available for speedy visits without the shipyard ride one hour before the museum closes.

Titanic Discovery

An add-on to the Titanic Experience, this award-winning, one-hour guided tour is an opportunity to learn about the Titanic Quarter. It takes visitors to the Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices, the Titanic Slipways and the Docker's Rest mural.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and £5 per child (aged 5-15).

Recreation of a first-class cabin ©Fáilte Ireland

Accessibility

Titanic Belfast is fully accessible; though dimensional and weight restrictions on the Shipyard Ride may mean some wheelchairs and mobility scooters will not be accommodated in the accessible car.

What's nearby?

Titanic Belfast is located in the heart of Titanic Quarter, where you'll find other Titanic-related sites. Pause for a cup of coffee and a piece of cake at the Dock Cafe. For lunch, dinner or a cocktail in a historic setting, head to Drawing Office Two. For accommodation, try Titanic Hotel Belfast - it's located in the building where the Titanic was designed.

Titanic Belfast is the star attraction of the Titanic Quarter ©Nahlik/Shutterstock

How to get there

Bus: G2 bus from Donegall Square.

Train Titanic Quarter station on the Belfast to Bangor line.