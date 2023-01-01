BELFAST, NI - JULY 16, 2016: Door at the SS Nomadic (1911), a steamship of the White Star Line. It was a tender to RMS Titanic on 10.04.1912; Shutterstock ID 452505922; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

Shutterstock / Anton_Ivanov

Built in Belfast in 1911, the SS Nomadic is the last remaining vessel of the White Star Line. The little steamship ferried 1st- and 2nd-class passengers between Cherbourg Harbour and the ocean liners that were too big to dock at the French port. On 10 April 1912 it delivered 172 passengers to the ill-fated Titanic. Don't miss the luxurious 1st-class toilets. Entry to the SS Nomadic (valid for 24 hours) is included in the ticket for Titanic Belfast.

Requisitioned in both world wars, the ship ended up as a floating restaurant in Paris in the 1980s and '90s. In 2006 it was rescued from the breaker's yard and brought to Belfast, where it's berthed in the Hamilton Graving Dock.

Suggest an Edit