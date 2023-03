Also known as whowhatwherewhenwhy, W5 is an interactive science centre aimed at children aged three to 11 and filled with more than 250 exhibits. Kids can compose their own tunes by biffing the 'air harp' with a foam rubber bat, try to beat a lie detector, create cloud rings and tornadoes, and design and build their own robots and racing cars.

The newest exhibits are MED-Lab, an interactive medical-themed space, and Amaze, a 360-degree virtual reality experience.