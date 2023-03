Built by Charles Lanyon in 1857–58 to meet the spiritual needs of visiting sailors, this part church, part maritime museum has a pulpit shaped like a ship's prow (complete with red-and-green port and starboard lights), a brass ship's wheel and binnacle (used as a baptismal font) salvaged from a WWI wreck and, hanging on the wall behind the wheel, the ship's bell from HMS Hood (the pre-WWI predecessor of the more famous WWII warship of the same name).