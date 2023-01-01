The striking marble and stained-glass interior of the Italianate Harbour Commissioner's Office (1854) features art and sculpture inspired by Belfast's maritime history. The Belfast Harbour Heritage Room on the ground floor is open to the public, with advanced reservation. The room contains an exhibition on Harbour Commissioners past, and their old uniforms. In the building foyer is the captain's table that was built for the Titanic – completed behind schedule, it never made it on board.