Across the River Lagan from the Titanic Quarter lies the Clarendon Dock. It's been restored to incorporate a soulless business park, but leading off it are the dry docks where Belfast's shipbuilding industry was born. No 1 Graving Dock, built between 1796 and 1800, is Belfast's oldest; No 2 was built in 1826. The pretty low building between the two was once a workshop.