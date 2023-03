Completed in 1994, Lagan Weir has helped improve the water quality of the River Lagan – the city's former lifeblood – to such an extent that salmon, eels and sea trout are migrating up the river once again. A footbridge over the weir provides access to the Titanic Quarter.

Just to weir's north is Bigfish (1999), a giant ceramic salmon scuplture symbolising the river's regeneration. It's covered with tiles depicting the history of Belfast.