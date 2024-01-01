Titanic Studios

Belfast

Just northeast of Titanic Belfast you'll see the huge paint hall where ship component parts were painted in a climate-controlled environment. Today it's home to Titanic Studios, where productions filmed include Game of Thrones (no tours available, unfortunately).

