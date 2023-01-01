The designs for the Titanic were first drawn up here at the original Harland & Wolff drawing offices. Now part of the Titanic Hotel, the drawing offices, Thomas Andrews' office, the old Harland & Wolff bathrooms and the room that received the news by telegram that the ship was in trouble have all been preserved. Pop inside to take a look around and have a drink in Drawing Office Two, or see them on the Titanic Discovery Tour.

If the hotel concierge is free he or she may be able to show you around; the best times are before noon or after 5pm. Don't miss John Kempster's photographs of the launch of the Titanic; the forgotten album was rediscovered in 2012.