Titanic's Dock & Pump House

At the far end of Queen's Rd is an impressive monument to the days of the great liners – the vast Thompson Dry Dock where the Titanic was fitted out.

Beside it is the Pump House. Self-guided tours include a viewing of original film footage from the shipyards, a visit to the inner workings of the pump house and a walk along the floor of the dry dock. Watch your step: parts of the building are in need of repairs.

The dock's huge size gives you some idea of the scale of the ship, which could only just fit into it.