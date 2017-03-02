Welcome to Slovenia
An earthly paradise of snow-capped peaks, turquoise-green rivers and Venetian-style coastline, Slovenia enriches its natural treasures with harmonious architecture, charming rustic culture and sophisticated cuisine.
Jaw-Dropping Beauty
From the soaring peaks of the Julian Alps and the subterranean magic of Postojna and Škocjan Caves, to sparkling emerald-green lakes and rivers and the short but sweet Adriatic coast, Slovenia has it all. An incredible mixture of climates brings warm Mediterranean breezes up to the foothills of the Alps, where it can snow even in summer. And with more than half of its total surface covered in forest, Slovenia really is one of the greenest countries in the world.
Outdoor Pursuits
Slovenia is first and foremost an outdoor destination. Local people favour active holidays, and you’ll be invited – even expected – to join in. The list of activities on offer is endless, with the most popular pursuits skiing, walking and hiking in the mountains, and increasingly, cycling. Fast rivers like the Soča cry out to be rafted and there are ample chances to try out more niche activities like horseback riding, ballooning, caving and canyoning. If all this sounds a bit much, you can always decamp to the coast and sunbathe on the Adriatic.
Architectural & Cultural Treasures
You might be forgiven for thinking that anything of beauty in this greenest of green lands is, well, all natural. But it ain't necessarily so. Where man intrudes is often to good effect, such as at Lake Bled, where a tiny baroque chapel on a picturesque island and a dramatic castle looming above complete a harmonious whole. The architecture is wonderfully varied – from the Venetian harbour towns of the coast and the rustic Hungarian-style farmhouses of Prekmurje to the Gothic church of Gorenjska and art nouveau splendours of Ljubljana – the museums are rich and the culture vibrant.
A Matter of Taste
Slovenian cooking borrows a little something from each of its neighbours – Italy, Austria, Hungary and the Balkans – synthesising and reinventing dishes that emerge both familiar and unique. Slovenians have an obsession for using only fresh and locally sourced ingredients. The result is a terrific foodie destination, where you’ll sample dishes in unusual combinations featuring items like scrumptious pasta dumplings of potato, chives and bacon, salads drizzled with nutty pumpkinseed oil, and multilayered gibanica, a wildly decadent dessert. Slovenian wine is an unheralded strength, and regional whites and reds pair well with local specialties.
Lake Bled, Postojna Cave, Predjama Castle Tour from Ljubljana
Start your small-group tour with a pickup from your central Ljubljana hotel, and depart for Lake Bled in Slovenia’s Julian Alps, in an air-conditioned minivan.During your roughly 1-hour journey, admire rural Slovenia and listen as your guide describes the glacier-formed lake and the legends that surround Bled Island, the church-topped islet in its center.On arrival, drink in the views of the lake and towering mountains, and gaze up at medieval Bled Castle, the fortress perched high on a cliff above the water.Then, ride a two-oared pletna to the island and enjoy free time to explore, visit the Church of the Assumption of Mary (own expense) or sample some scrumptious potica at the island cafe.Next, drive up to Bled Castle and delve inside the red-turreted fortress. Absorb the bird's-eye views of the lakes from the walls and visit the museum to chart the castle’s story from its roots in the 11th century.Return to the lakeside for free time to walk around, and if you wish, sample a local speciality, kremšnita vanilla cream cake (own expense). Then, after a break for lunch (own expense), travel onward to your next stop, Predjama Castle.Marvel at this remarkable cliffside castle and hear how it was extended through the centuries after being built in 1202. Then, either choose to explore its stairways and chambers on your own or with a guide.Lastly, continue to nearby Postojna Cave, Slovenia’s most-visited tourist attraction. Ride the mini-train into the depths of this 13-mile (21-km) subterranean network and then follow a guide through its eerie caverns. Ogle the bizarre stalactites, stalagmites and rock formations and hear tales of how the caves were created and the rare amphibians that live in its underground rivers — the blind salamanders known as 'human fish.'Then, return to your minivan and end your tour in Ljubljana, with a drop-off at your hotel.
Postojna Caves and Predjama Castle Tour from Ljubljana
Only 9 km away stands one of the most interesting baroque castles of Slovenia, the Predjama castle. It hangs dramatically in the middle of 123 m high rocky cliff.
Lake Bled and Bled Castle Tour from Ljubljana
Begin your half-day tour in the morning with a pickup from your centrally located Ljubljana hotel. Then, sitting comfortably in an air-conditioned minivan, depart for the beautiful Lake Bled, nestled amid the Julian Alps on the edge of Triglav National Park. During the approx. 1-hour drive, gaze out at rural Slovenia and listen to your guide’s commentary about the glacier-formed lake.On arrival, spend a few moments drinking in views of the picturesque lake, backed by towering mountains, and the fairy-tale steeple of the Church of the Assumption of Mary on Bled Island, a tiny rock islet in the center of the lake.Then, climb aboard a two-oared wooden pletna and relax during a 15-minute boat ride to the island. With roughly 30 minutes of free time to explore, perhaps visit the church (own expense) or sample potica, a traditional Slovenian cake, at the cafe (own expense).Next, join back up with your guide and travel to Bled Castle, a medieval stronghold perched atop a sheer cliff overlooking the water. Listen to a brief introduction of the castle’s history from your guide, and then make the most of free time to visit the museum and absorb the bird’s-eye views of Lake Bled.When the time comes, return to your minivan and drive down to the lakeside. With time here spent at your leisure, perhaps enjoy a stroll along the lake, snap photos of the swans, or recharge with a kremšnita (vanilla cream cake) and coffee (own expense).Your half-day tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel in Ljubljana.
Ljubljana and Lake Bled Full Day Excursion from Zagreb
Start your day with a pick up from your centrally located hotel. Hop in an AC vehicle for a drive towards the capital of Slovenia. Your guide will share interesting stories about Croatia and Slovenia. You will hear about the hidden gems of both countries and all the dynamics that carved them into countries that they are today. Upon arrival in Ljubljana we kick off with a walking tour of the city accompanied with a licensed local guide. Get enchanted with stunning beauties of this lovely city. A small but a big heart-ed city offers you varieties of architectural styles, rich history and quirky bridges with dragons. Conclude your Ljubljana experience with the Ljubljana castle from where you can soak up the aerial views of the city. Begin your quest of Lake Bled with an impressive medieval castle that dates back to 11th century. Perched atop a steep cliff rising 130 meters above the glacial lake is a symbol of Bled and Slovenia. From there you can enjoy the mesmerizing views of the Julian Alps, the Church of the Assumption of Mary on the rock islet and the surrounding nature. Descend towards the lake to enjoy a stroll with more breathtaking vistas. You can try the famous cream cake from Bled, one of the symbols of the city.
Slovenian Coast and Karst Day Trip from Ljubljana
Begin with a pickup from your hotel in the capital. Then, learn about the history and culture of the places you’ll visit from your knowledgeable guide as you cruise through rural Slovenia in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle. Your first stop is the dramatic and imposing Predjama Castle, which has been perched in a gaping hole in the middle of a 400-foot (123-meter) cliffside for the last 700 years. Learn about the history of the castle, including its most famous resident: 15th-century Erazam, a knight that some refer to as a robber baron. From there, move on to Škocjan Caves, one of the largest Karst caves in Europe and a UNESCO World Heritage site. The caves are considered one of the great natural wonders on the planet and are not to be missed. While there, enjoy some of the Karst region's prosciutto and a glass of local wine. Then it’s on to Lipica* to commune with the town’s famous residents: the white Lipizzaners, the famed horses from the Spanish riding school in Vienna. After cruising along Slovenia’s 28-mile (46-km) coast and passing the seaside towns of Koper, Izola and Portoroz, stop in Piran. The charming coastal town boasts a warren of medieval lanes and intimate squares all snuggled right up to the Adriatic coastline. Enjoy a fresh seafood meal or go swimming in the ocean before hopping in the shuttle and heading back to your hotel in Ljubljana.*Note: the visit to the Lipizzaner horses in Lipica is not possible during winter (November to March) Horses are kept in the stables during the cold season and are not accessible to visitors during that time.
Bled and Bohinj Valley Tour from Ljubljana
After a ride around the lake a guided tour of the Bled castle will start. The journey will be continued to the largest glacier lake in Slovenia, situated in the region of the Julian Alps mountain range, with the highest Slovene peak (Mt.Triglav) rising above it. After a 15-minute-walk you will reach the source of the Sava Bohinjka River and later have enough time to relax at the side of the peaceful Bohinj Lake. Don't miss the St.John's church beside the lake adorned with 13th century frescoes.