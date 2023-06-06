Triglav National Park

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Triglav National Park (Triglavski Narodni Park; commonly abbreviated as TNP), with an area of 840 sq km (over 4% of Slovenian territory), is one of the largest national reserves in Europe. It is a pristine, visually spectacular world of rocky mountains – the centrepiece of which is Mt Triglav (2864m), the country's highest peak – as well as river gorges, ravines, lakes, canyons, caves, rivers, waterfalls, forests and Alpine meadows.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Vršič Pass

    Triglav National Park

    Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    Lake Bohinj

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • x-default

    Mt Triglav

    Triglav National Park

    At 2864m, Mount Triglav is Slovenia's highest peak and a symbol of the country itself.

  • Rainbow On Savica Waterfall

    Savica Waterfall

    Lake Bohinj

    The magnificent Savica Waterfall, which cuts deep into a gorge 78m below, is 4km from Ukanc and can be reached by a walking path from there in 1½ hours…

  • Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

    Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

    Lake Bohinj

    This museum in Stara Fužina, 1.5km north of Ribčev Laz, has a small collection related to Alpine dairy farming – look for it behind Gostilna Mihovc. The…

  • Oplen House

    Oplen House

    Lake Bohinj

    The hamlet of Studor, about 3.5km from Ribčev Laz, is home to Oplen House – a typical old peasant's cottage with a chimney-less 'black kitchen' that has…

  • Russian Chapel

    Russian Chapel

    Triglav National Park

    This beautiful wooden Russian Orthodox chapel, at around 1100m approaching from Kranjska Gora, marks the spot where more than 300 Russian POWs persihed in…

  • Pokljuka Plateau

    Pokljuka Plateau

    Triglav National Park

    Close to Bled, the forests and meadows of the Pokljuka Plateau offer plenty of walking trails and winter-sports facilities. While Vintgar Gorge gets all…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Triglav National Park

Filter by interest:

Sports

Winter sports in Slovenia's Julian Alps

Nov 4, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Triglav National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Triglav National Park and beyond

Beyond Triglav National Park