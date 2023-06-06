Shop
Triglav National Park (Triglavski Narodni Park; commonly abbreviated as TNP), with an area of 840 sq km (over 4% of Slovenian territory), is one of the largest national reserves in Europe. It is a pristine, visually spectacular world of rocky mountains – the centrepiece of which is Mt Triglav (2864m), the country's highest peak – as well as river gorges, ravines, lakes, canyons, caves, rivers, waterfalls, forests and Alpine meadows.
Triglav National Park
Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…
Lake Bohinj
This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…
Triglav National Park
At 2864m, Mount Triglav is Slovenia's highest peak and a symbol of the country itself.
Lake Bohinj
The magnificent Savica Waterfall, which cuts deep into a gorge 78m below, is 4km from Ukanc and can be reached by a walking path from there in 1½ hours…
Lake Bohinj
This museum in Stara Fužina, 1.5km north of Ribčev Laz, has a small collection related to Alpine dairy farming – look for it behind Gostilna Mihovc. The…
Lake Bohinj
The hamlet of Studor, about 3.5km from Ribčev Laz, is home to Oplen House – a typical old peasant's cottage with a chimney-less 'black kitchen' that has…
Triglav National Park
This beautiful wooden Russian Orthodox chapel, at around 1100m approaching from Kranjska Gora, marks the spot where more than 300 Russian POWs persihed in…
Triglav National Park
Close to Bled, the forests and meadows of the Pokljuka Plateau offer plenty of walking trails and winter-sports facilities. While Vintgar Gorge gets all…
