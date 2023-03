The hamlet of Studor, about 3.5km from Ribčev Laz, is home to Oplen House – a typical old peasant's cottage with a chimney-less 'black kitchen' that has been turned into a museum focusing on the domestic life of peasants in the Bohinj area.

Studor's real claims to fame are its many toplarji, the photogenic, double-linked hayracks with barns or storage areas at the top. Look for the ones at the entrance to the village; they date from the 18th and 19th centuries.