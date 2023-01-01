Alpine Dairy Farming Museum

This museum in Stara Fužina, 1.5km north of Ribčev Laz, has a small collection related to Alpine dairy farming – look for it behind Gostilna Mihovc. The four rooms of the museum – once a cheese dairy itself – contain a mock-up of a mid-19th-century herder's cottage, old photographs, cheese presses, wooden butter moulds, copper vats, enormous snowshoes and sledges, and wonderful hand-carved shepherds' crooks.

Until the late 1950s, large quantities of cheese were still being made on 28 highland pastures, but a modern dairy in nearby Srednja Vas does it all now.