The magnificent Savica Waterfall, which cuts deep into a gorge 78m below, is 4km from Ukanc and can be reached by a walking path from there in 1½ hours. By car, you can continue past Ukanc via a sealed road to a car park beside the Savica restaurant, from where it's a 25-minute walk up more than 500 steps and over rapids and streams to the falls. Wear decent shoes for the slippery path.

Opening hours may vary depending on weather conditions; the falls may be open in winter if weather permits – ask at the TIC.