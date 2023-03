This fascinating stone-and-wood church, north of Tolmin, has a wonderful location that commands sweeping views down an Alpine valley. Decorated by Remigius Geyling, contemporary and friend of Gustav Klimt, it was built in the early 20th century to commemorate the fallen soldiers of the Austro-Hungarian Empire who died along the Soča Front; the 20 coats of arms that adorn the exterior reference 20 of the empire's provinces.