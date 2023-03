The name of this settlement 5km south of Tolmin literally means ‘Bridge on the Soča River’. The village (population 430) sits, in fact, on a beautiful aquamarine lake – surprisingly, it’s an artificial lake at the confluence of the Soča and Idrijca Rivers, created by a nearby hydroplant. It’s a super-scenic place to pause for a lakeside walk or for some boating; rowboats and kayaks can be hired.