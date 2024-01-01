Church of the Assumption

Kobarid

LoginSave

The Church of the Assumption in the centre of town still sports the bell tower that is mentioned in Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms (1929).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • x-default

    Vršič Pass

    15.44 MILES

    Sitting at a view-enhanced elevation of 1611m, this mountain pass is about 13km southwest of Kranjska Gora, via a storied road that zigzags madly and…

  • Vintgar gorge and wooden path,Bled,Slovenia

    Vintgar Gorge

    26.93 MILES

    One of the easiest and most satisfying half-day trips from Bled is to Vintgar Gorge, some 4km to the northwest of Bled village. The highlight is a 1600m…

  • Perched on a cliff, Bled Castle (Blejski Grad) overlooks the picturesque Lake Bled.

    Bled Castle

    26.35 MILES

    Perched atop a steep cliff more than 100m above the lake, Bled Castle is how most people imagine a medieval fortress to be, with towers, ramparts, moats…

  • The Church of St. John the Baptist (sv. Janez Krstnik) in Ribcev Laz at the shore of Lake Bohinj, Slovenia.

    Church of St John the Baptist

    14.9 MILES

    This postcard-worthy church and bell tower, at the head of the lake and beside the stone bridge, dates back at least 700 years and is what every medieval…

  • SLOVENIA - JANUARY 11: Panel of a painted hive, 1837. Slovenia, 19th century. Radovljica, Cebelarski Muzej Radovljica (Museo Dell'Apicoltura) (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Beekeeping Museum

    29.28 MILES

    More interesting than it sounds, this apiculture museum takes a closer look at the long tradition of beekeeping in Slovenia. The museum's collection of…

  • Casa Cavazzini, seat of the Museum of modern and contemporary art of Udine.

    Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art

    20.87 MILES

    Udine’s modern and contemporary hub brings together a number of bequests, creating a substantial collection of 20th-century Italian artists, including De…

  • Main square of Radovljica, Bled, Slovenia.

    Linhartov Trg

    29.26 MILES

    Radovljica's colourful main square is the town’s leading attraction, lined with houses from the 16th and 17th centuries. Look especially for Thurn Manor,…

  • Slovenia, Julian Alps, Upper Carniola, Lake Bled, Church and island on Lake Bled

    Bled Island

    25.71 MILES

    Tiny, tear-shaped Bled Island beckons from the shore. There’s the Church of the Assumption and a small museum, the Provost's House, but the real thrill is…

View more attractions

Nearby Kobarid attractions

1. Kobarid Museum

0.11 MILES

This museum is devoted almost entirely to the Soča Front and the ‘war to end all wars’. Themed rooms describe powerfully the 29 months of fighting, and…

2. Italian Charnel House

0.24 MILES

Take the winding road up the hill and lined with the Stations of the Cross to the Italian Charnel House, which contains the bones of more than 7000…

3. Church of St Anthony

0.24 MILES

Crowning the hill dedicated to the memory of Italy's fallen soldiers high above Kobarid, this small parish church was built in 1696 and offers superlative…

4. Kozjak Waterfall

1.2 MILES

One of the region's loveliest short walking trails (approximately 30 minutes) leads to the photogenic, 15m-high Kozjak Waterfall, which gushes over a…

5. Kanin Cable Car

6.22 MILES

This cable car whisks you up to the Bovec Kanin Ski Centre in a number of stages. It's most often used as an access for winter skiing or summer activities…

6. Memorial Church of the Holy Spirit

6.8 MILES

This fascinating stone-and-wood church, north of Tolmin, has a wonderful location that commands sweeping views down an Alpine valley. Decorated by…

7. Boka Waterfall

6.99 MILES

With a sheer vertical drop of 106m (and a second drop of 30m), Boka is the highest waterfall in Slovenia – and it's especially stunning in the spring,…

8. Kluže Fortress

7.89 MILES

Built by the Austrians in 1882 on the site of a 17th-century fortress above a 70m ravine on the Koritnica River, Kluže Fortress is 4km northeast of Bovec…