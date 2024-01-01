The Church of the Assumption in the centre of town still sports the bell tower that is mentioned in Hemingway's A Farewell to Arms (1929).
Nearby Kobarid attractions
0.11 MILES
This museum is devoted almost entirely to the Soča Front and the ‘war to end all wars’. Themed rooms describe powerfully the 29 months of fighting, and…
0.24 MILES
Take the winding road up the hill and lined with the Stations of the Cross to the Italian Charnel House, which contains the bones of more than 7000…
0.24 MILES
Crowning the hill dedicated to the memory of Italy's fallen soldiers high above Kobarid, this small parish church was built in 1696 and offers superlative…
1.2 MILES
One of the region's loveliest short walking trails (approximately 30 minutes) leads to the photogenic, 15m-high Kozjak Waterfall, which gushes over a…
6.22 MILES
This cable car whisks you up to the Bovec Kanin Ski Centre in a number of stages. It's most often used as an access for winter skiing or summer activities…
6. Memorial Church of the Holy Spirit
6.8 MILES
This fascinating stone-and-wood church, north of Tolmin, has a wonderful location that commands sweeping views down an Alpine valley. Decorated by…
6.99 MILES
With a sheer vertical drop of 106m (and a second drop of 30m), Boka is the highest waterfall in Slovenia – and it's especially stunning in the spring,…
7.89 MILES
Built by the Austrians in 1882 on the site of a 17th-century fortress above a 70m ravine on the Koritnica River, Kluže Fortress is 4km northeast of Bovec…